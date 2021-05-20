ByteDance boss live-streams new risk factors

Reuters Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Being an internet sensation in China these days is hardly desirable. It probably explains why Zhang Yiming said on Thursday that he would step down as ByteDance’s chief executive, becoming the latest high-profile boss to do so amid a Beijing crackdown. It's a prudent move to ensure a smoother market debut for the TikTok owner. A broader executive shakeup also means it would be smarter for the company to take its time.

A founder passing the reins to a more professional manager is often a sign of maturity for startups. These are abnormal times, however, and ByteDance is no typical company. Zhang's decision comes just two months after Colin Huang announced a similar move at his $160 billion e-commerce company Pinduoduo. It also coincides with embattled Ant exploring ways for founder Jack Ma to exit the financial technology company, according to Reuters. Charismatic corporate leaders have emerged as prime political targets in President Xi Jinping's tightening grip on technology titans.

The disruption to ByteDance should be manageable. Zhang will "work side by side" with his successor, a co-founder and company veteran, to ensure a smooth transition. Moreover, ByteDance's local operation, which houses the lucrative Douyin video app, already has a roster of capable managers, including its recently appointed China CEO and chairman. Besides, Zhang will stick around to focus on long-term projects, among other initiatives.

With Zhang out of the limelight, though, the company's long-anticipated initial public offering should have a clearer path. ByteDance, which last raised funds in 2020 at a $180 billion valuation, could be worth as much as $300 billion, based on stock options granted to employees, Reuters reported in March.

There are good reasons for incoming boss Liang Rubo to hold off longer. ByteDance’s U.S. business has been marred by geopolitical snags, with former Walt Disney executive Kevin Mayer quitting amid Washington's chaotic campaign to force a sale of TikTok last year. Fresh leadership changes at home and abroad should make a difference. For example, the company has hired the same chief financial officer who helped take Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi public in 2018. An IPO can wait until next year, though: Liang need not achieve stardom just yet.

