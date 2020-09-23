ByteDance applies for tech export licence in China amid TikTok deal talks
SHANGHAI, Sept 24 (Reuters) - TikTok owner ByteDance said on Thursday it has applied for a licence in China in line with the country's tech export requirements.
The application was submitted to Beijing's municipal commerce bureau and the company is waiting for a decision, it said in a statement on its Toutiao account.
It did not say whether the application was related to an ongoing deal over its U.S. operations, but China last month revised a list of technologies that are banned or restricted for export for the first time in 12 years, which experts said gave Beijing a say over any deal.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
((brenda.goh@thomsonreuters.com; +86 (0) 21 2083 0088; Reuters Messaging: brenda.goh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest US Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- EXCLUSIVE-Shell launches major cost-cutting drive to prepare for energy transition
- EXCLUSIVE-Electric vehicle charge network ChargePoint nears deal to go public -sources
- Investors Brace for Months of Big Market Swings as Virus, Political Worries Loom
- China's Tencent rebrands WeChat work app ahead of Trump ban