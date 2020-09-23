US Markets
ByteDance applies for tech export licence in China amid TikTok deal talks

Brenda Goh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

SHANGHAI, Sept 24 (Reuters) - TikTok owner ByteDance said on Thursday it has applied for a licence in China in line with the country's tech export requirements.

The application was submitted to Beijing's municipal commerce bureau and the company is waiting for a decision, it said in a statement on its Toutiao account.

It did not say whether the application was related to an ongoing deal over its U.S. operations, but China last month revised a list of technologies that are banned or restricted for export for the first time in 12 years, which experts said gave Beijing a say over any deal.

