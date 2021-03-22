Bytedance acquires Shanghai-based game studio Mooton Technology -sources

Contributors
Pei Li Reuters
Yingzhi Yang Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS SUEN

Bytedance has agreed to acquire Shanghai-based video games studio Mooton Technology, two sources told Reuters Monday.

March 22 (Reuters) - Bytedance has agreed to acquire Shanghai-based video games studio Mooton Technology, two sources told Reuters Monday.

Mooton Technology, founded by an ex-Tencent employee, is most famous for its video game Mobile Legends in southeast Asia.

(Reporting by Pei Li and Yingzhi Yang; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Pei.Li@thomsonreuters.com; +852 64325868;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters