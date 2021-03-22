Bytedance acquires Shanghai-based game studio Mooton Technology -sources

March 22 (Reuters) - Bytedance has agreed to acquire Shanghai-based video games studio Mooton Technology, two sources told Reuters Monday.

Mooton Technology, founded by an ex-Tencent employee, is most famous for its video game Mobile Legends in southeast Asia.

(Reporting by Pei Li and Yingzhi Yang; Editing by Tom Hogue)

