Byron King: Will Gold Miners' Q2 Results Catch Wall Street's Attention?

Byron King of Paradigm Press shared insights from a recent Yukon property tour, including what's known so far about the heap leach pad failure at Victoria Gold's (TSXV:VGCX,OTC Pink:VITFF) Eagle gold mine.

Noting that little information is currently available, he recommended avoiding speculation until more details have been released. However, he did remind investors of the risks attached to single-asset companies.

"There is a risk obviously in great big single-asset plays when something critical fails," King said.

He also discussed his outlook for the gold price and gold miners as they prepare to release Q2 results.

"We should see really sweet numbers on the profitability of many gold producers — Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD), Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM), Kinross Gold (TSX:K,NYSE:KGC), IAMGOLD (TSX:IMG,NYSE:IAG) — we could make a long list. We should see really good numbers," King told the Investing News Network during the interview.

In his view, if these companies see big jumps in profit, they may start to attract attention from Wall Street.

"I do think that 'Big Wall Street,' so to speak, will absolutely have to rebalance some of that cash towards the hard assets, and in particular gold (and) silver producers," he commented.

Watch the interview above for more from King on the outlook for gold and gold stocks, as well as his thoughts on the petrodollar and which companies he's watching in Yukon and BC's Golden Triangle.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!



Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.