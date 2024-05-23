News & Insights

Byron Energy Director Bolsters Shareholding

May 23, 2024 — 10:17 pm EDT

Byron Energy Limited (AU:BYE) has released an update.

Byron Energy Limited’s director, Prent Kallenberger, has increased his direct and indirect shareholding in the company through an on-market purchase of 974,000 shares at A$0.046 each, bringing his total ownership to 13,782,762 shares. The transaction occurred on 23 May 2024, and there were no changes in director’s interests in contracts related to the company.

