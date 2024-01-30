News & Insights

US Markets
PARA

Byron Allen submits $30 bln offer for Paramount Global, including debt

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

January 30, 2024 — 10:33 pm EST

Written by Devika Nair and Maria Ponnezhath for Reuters ->

Adds details from Bloomberg report

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Media entrepreneur Byron Allen has submitted a $30 billion offer for Paramount Global PARA.O, including debt and equity, Allen Media Group said in an emailed statement to Reuters on Tuesday.

Bloomberg News, which first reported the news said Byron Allen made a $14.3 billion offer to buy all of the outstanding shares of Paramount Global, citing people familiar with his terms.

Paramount Global declined to comment.

(Reporting by Devika Nair and Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

((Devika.MadhusudhananNair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PARA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.