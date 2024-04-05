News & Insights

Byrna Technologies Q1 Results Miss Estimates; CFO David North To Retire This Year

April 05, 2024

RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Personal defense technology company Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN) reported Friday net income of $17,000 or breakeven per share for the first quarter, compared to a net loss of $2.15 million or $0.10 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Net revenue for the quarter nearly doubled to $16.7 million from $8.4 million in the same quarter last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.01 per share on revenues of $15.64 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Additionally, Byrna announced that Chief Financial Officer David North will be retiring later this year. Byrna joined the company in 2020. To ensure a seamless transition, the Company has engaged a leading executive search firm to identify top-tier talent and secure a successor.

North has agreed to continue as CFO until his successor is fully integrated into the role. Subsequently, he will remain involved as an outside consultant to ensure continuity.

