Byrna Technologies Q1 Preliminary Revenue Rises; Stock Up In Pre-market

March 07, 2024 — 08:53 am EST

(RTTNews) - Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN), a personal defence technology company, Thursday announced that it expects higher preliminary revenues for the first quarter.

Byrna shares are trading up around 7 percent in pre-market activity.

The company expects revenues of around $16.7 million, marking an increase of 98 percent year over year from $8.4 million of last year. This is based on the company's celebrity endorsement program which has boosted direct-to-consumer sales, evidenced by a 115 percent increase in sales on Byrna's website, and an 89 percent increase in sales on Amazon.com.

Byrna also said that revenues have risen 6.5 percent sequentially from the fourth quarter. The company recorded $16 million in revenues for the fourth quarter.

In pre-market activity, Byrna shares are trading at $11.76, up 6.62% on the Nasdaq.

