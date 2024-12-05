Byrna Technologies price target raised to $22 from $20 at Roth MKM

Roth MKM raised the firm’s price target on Byrna Technologies (BYRN) to $22 from $20 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company has announced over $2.4M in orders during Black Friday and Cyber Monday across Byrna.com and Amazon.com (AMZN), which represents combined growth of 137% and bodes well for upside to both Q4 results and Q1 consensus, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
