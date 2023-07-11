Byrna Technologies Inc. Q2 Loss decreases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN) released Loss for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$1.116 million, or -$0.05 per share. This compares with -$2.996 million, or -$0.13 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.0% to $11.508 million from $11.619 million last year.

Byrna Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$1.116 Mln. vs. -$2.996 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.05 vs. -$0.13 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.01 -Revenue (Q2): $11.508 Mln vs. $11.619 Mln last year.

