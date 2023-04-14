Markets
BYRN

Byrna Technologies Inc. Q1 Loss decreases, but misses estimates

April 14, 2023 — 08:35 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN) released Loss for first quarter that decreased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$2.153 million, or -$0.10 per share. This compares with -$3.221 million, or -$0.14 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $8.411 million from $7.977 million last year.

Byrna Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$2.153 Mln. vs. -$3.221 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.10 vs. -$0.14 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.04 -Revenue (Q1): $8.411 Mln vs. $7.977 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BYRN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.