Byrna Technologies Inc. Q1 Loss decreases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN) released Loss for first quarter that decreased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$2.153 million, or -$0.10 per share. This compares with -$3.221 million, or -$0.14 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $8.411 million from $7.977 million last year.

Byrna Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$2.153 Mln. vs. -$3.221 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.10 vs. -$0.14 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.04 -Revenue (Q1): $8.411 Mln vs. $7.977 Mln last year.

