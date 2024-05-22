Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

The most recent trading session ended with Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN) standing at $10.98, reflecting a -1.7% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.27%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.19%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 13.68% over the last month, not keeping up with the Business Services sector's gain of 5.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.34%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Byrna Technologies Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.01, indicating a 133.33% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $16.84 million, indicating a 46.31% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.14 per share and revenue of $63.31 million. These totals would mark changes of +22.22% and +48.46%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Byrna Technologies Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, Byrna Technologies Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 58, this industry ranks in the top 24% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BYRN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

