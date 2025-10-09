Byrna Technologies Inc. Q3 Income Rises, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $2.24 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $1.03 million, or $0.04 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.05 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 35.2% to $28.18 million from $20.85 million last year.

Byrna Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.24 Mln. vs. $1.03 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.09 vs. $0.04 last year. -Revenue: $28.18 Mln vs. $20.85 Mln last year.

