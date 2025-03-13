Byrna Technologies Inc. Launches First U.S. Ammunition Production Facility in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Byrna Technologies has launched its first U.S. ammunition production facility in Fort Wayne, Indiana, enhancing domestic manufacturing capabilities.

Byrna Technologies Inc. has announced the opening of its first U.S.-based ammunition production facility in Fort Wayne, Indiana, enhancing its transition to domestic manufacturing. This facility, located near Byrna's existing launcher production site, will enable the company to produce 8 million rounds of less-lethal ammunition annually, initially utilizing three SAM machines and one Amtek machine with plans to possibly add two more SAM machines to increase capacity. This development aims to improve supply chain reliability and production efficiency, allowing Byrna to better meet growing demand while maintaining high-quality standards. CEO Bryan Ganz highlighted the facility's role in controlling costs and guaranteeing product consistency, while COO John Brasseur assured managers that the equipment transition from South Africa was successful and the team is ready for full-scale production.

Potential Positives

Byrna Technologies has successfully opened its first U.S.-based ammunition production facility, enhancing its domestic manufacturing capabilities and reducing reliance on international supply chains.

The new facility is expected to produce up to 8 million rounds of less-lethal ammunition annually, positioning Byrna to better meet growing consumer demand.

Bringing ammunition production in-house allows Byrna to control costs, reduce lead times, and ensure product consistency, which could improve customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.

The seamless relocation of production equipment from South Africa showcases the company’s logistical capabilities and commitment to scaling production effectively.

Potential Negatives

Potential risks related to the transition to domestic production may lead to delays or increased costs that could adversely affect operational efficiency and profitability.

Forward-looking statements caution investors about inherent uncertainties, suggesting that actual outcomes may differ significantly from the company's projections regarding production capacity and timelines.

The reliance on specific machinery (SAM and Amtek machines) raises concerns about potential operational disruptions if these machines face issues, affecting the desired production output.

FAQ

What is Byrna Technologies' new facility used for?

Byrna's new facility in Fort Wayne, Indiana, is operational for U.S.-based ammunition production, specifically less-lethal personal security solutions.

How many rounds of ammunition can Byrna produce annually?

The facility has the capacity to produce 8 million rounds of proprietary less-lethal ammunition per year.

When is Byrna expected to reach full production capacity?

Byrna expects to reach full output capacity by mid-April, following the initial startup of production machines.

Why is domestic production important for Byrna?

Domestic production enhances supply chain reliability, reduces lead times, and allows Byrna to control costs and product consistency.

Who oversaw the relocation of production equipment to the new facility?

Byrna's COO, John Brasseur, managed the relocation and integration of production equipment from South Africa to the Fort Wayne facility.

$BYRN Insider Trading Activity

$BYRN insiders have traded $BYRN stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BYRN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRYAN GANZ (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 110,000 shares for an estimated $2,577,998 .

. LUAN PHAM (Chief Mktg and Rev Officer) sold 33,483 shares for an estimated $1,010,905

HERBERT HUGHES has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,000 shares for an estimated $454,239 .

. LISA WAGER (Corporate Secretary, CGO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $409,830 .

. LAURILEE KEARNES (Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 3,000 shares for an estimated $46,676 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BYRN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 71 institutional investors add shares of $BYRN stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



ANDOVER, Mass., March 13, 2025





Byrna Technologies Inc.







("Byrna" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BYRN),



a personal defense technology company specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative less-lethal personal security solutions, today announced that its first U.S.-based ammunition production facility in Fort Wayne, Indiana is now operational. Located just five miles from Byrna’s existing launcher production facility, this expansion advances the Company’s transition to fully domestic manufacturing, enhancing supply chain reliability and positioning the Company to meet growing demand with improved efficiency.





With the new facility, Byrna will have the capacity to produce 8 million rounds of its proprietary less-lethal ammunition per year. Production will initially be powered by three SAM machines and one Amtek machine, which are expected to reach full output by mid-April. Byrna relocated this equipment from South Africa under the oversight of COO John Brasseur. The facility operates on a 116-hour weekly schedule, running two shifts Monday through Thursday, plus a weekend shift. Byrna is also evaluating the addition of two more SAM machines, which would increase monthly output capacity by approximately 150,000 rounds.





“The opening of our ammo production facility in Fort Wayne ensures we can meet demand while maintaining the highest production standards,” said Byrna CEO Bryan Ganz. “Bringing ammo manufacturing in-house strengthens our ability to control costs, reduce lead times, and guarantee product consistency for our customers.”





Brasseur, who managed the relocation and integration of production equipment, emphasized the seamless transition: “The facility looks fantastic, and the team is ready to go. This move allows us to produce at scale while maintaining flexibility to adjust production as needed.”





By manufacturing domestically, Byrna is further aligning with its long-term goal of consolidating all production in the United States.







About Byrna Technologies Inc.







Byrna is a technology company specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative less-lethal personal security solutions. For more information on the Company, please visit the corporate website



here



or the Company's investor relations site



here



. The Company is the manufacturer of the Byrna® SD personal security device, a state-of-the-art handheld CO2 powered launcher designed to provide a less-lethal alternative to a firearm for the consumer, private security, and law enforcement markets. To purchase Byrna products, visit the Company's e-commerce store.







Forward- Looking Statements









This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the securities laws. All statements contained in this news release, other than statements of current and historical fact, are forward-looking. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “will,” “anticipates,” and “believes” and statements that certain actions, events or results “may,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “might,” “occur,” “be achieved,” or “will continue to.” Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Byrna’s ammunition production capacity, future production output, the timeline for reaching full operational capacity, potential expansion of manufacturing capabilities, Byrna’s ability to consolidate all production in the United States, and the expected benefits of domestic production. Forward-looking statements include descriptions of currently occurring matters which may continue in the future. Forward-looking statements are not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Forward-looking statements are based on, among other things, opinions, assumptions, estimates, and analyses that, while considered reasonable by the Company at the date the forward-looking information is provided, inherently are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other factors that may cause actual results and events to be materially different from those expressed or implied.









Any number of risk factors could affect our actual results and cause them to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this news release, including, but not limited to, potential delays with implementing domestic production, challenges that could be encountered with moving other aspects of production to the United States, and potential increased labor or material costs that could outweigh other benefits of domestic production. The order in which these factors appear should not be construed to indicate their relative importance or priority. We caution that these factors may not be exhaustive; accordingly, any forward-looking statements contained herein should not be relied upon as a prediction of actual results. Investors should carefully consider these and other relevant factors, including those risk factors in Part I, Item 1A, (“Risk Factors”) in our most recent Form 10-K, should understand it is impossible to predict or identify all such factors or risks, should not consider the foregoing list, or the risks identified in our SEC filings, to be a complete discussion of all potential risks or uncertainties, and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.









The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.