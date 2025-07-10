Byrna Technologies Inc. Announces Advance In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $2.42 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $2.07 million, or $0.09 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 40.7% to $28.50 million from $20.26 million last year.

Byrna Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.42 Mln. vs. $2.07 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.10 vs. $0.09 last year. -Revenue: $28.50 Mln vs. $20.26 Mln last year.

