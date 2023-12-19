News & Insights

Markets
BYRN

Byrna Technologies Expects Q4 Revenue To Be Slightly Lower Y-o-Y, But Stock Up In Pre-market

December 19, 2023 — 08:45 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN), a personal defense technology company, Tuesday said that it expects revenues to be slightly lower for the fourth quarter, year-on-year. However, it expects revenue to increase sequentially by 120 percent.

Byrna shares were trading up more than 11 percent in pre-market trade.

Quarterly revenues are anticipated to be around $15.6 million reflecting a slight decrease of 2.7 percent from $16 million for the same period, last year. The lack of international sales in the fourth quarter led to a decrease in revenue compared to the previous year.

However, sequentially the revenue expectation of $15.6 million is higher than $7.1 million reported in the third quarter. The sequential increase can be attributed to the early success of the company's revamped advertising strategy that drove sales.

The company plans to report its fourth quarter results and full year results in February 2024.

In pre-market activity, Byrna shares are trading at $6.50, up 11.88% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BYRN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.