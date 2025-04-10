BYRNA TECHNOLOGIES Earnings Results: $BYRN Reports Quarterly Earnings

BYRNA TECHNOLOGIES ($BYRN) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported earnings of $0.07 per share, beating estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $26,190,000, beating estimates of $25,798,350 by $391,650.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $BYRN stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

BYRNA TECHNOLOGIES Insider Trading Activity

BYRNA TECHNOLOGIES insiders have traded $BYRN stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BYRN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRYAN GANZ (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 70,000 shares for an estimated $1,860,838 .

. LUAN PHAM (Chief Mktg and Rev Officer) sold 33,483 shares for an estimated $1,010,905

HERBERT HUGHES has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,000 shares for an estimated $454,239 .

. LISA WAGER (Corporate Secretary, CGO) sold 12,500 shares for an estimated $367,293

LAURILEE KEARNES (Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 3,000 shares for an estimated $46,676 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

BYRNA TECHNOLOGIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of BYRNA TECHNOLOGIES stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.