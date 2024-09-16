Is Byrna Technologies (BYRN) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Byrna Technologies Inc. is one of 317 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Byrna Technologies Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYRN's full-year earnings has moved 180.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, BYRN has moved about 149.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 14.5% on average. This shows that Byrna Technologies Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Climb Global Solutions (CLMB). The stock is up 67.4% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Climb Global Solutions' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 12.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Byrna Technologies Inc. belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 171 individual companies and currently sits at #70 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 25.6% so far this year, so BYRN is performing better in this area. Climb Global Solutions is also part of the same industry.

Byrna Technologies Inc. and Climb Global Solutions could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

