Byrna Technologies (BYRN) Soars 12.8%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN) shares rallied 12.8% in the last trading session to close at $17. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 37% gain over the past four weeks.

Investor confidence in the company's performance and future outlook has strengthened, driving the stock's upward momentum. BYRN has made notable progress in both its financial results and growth strategy. The company’s third-quarter fiscal 2024 sales increased a whopping 194% year-over-year. This strong performance was driven by robust sales across all end markets, with a significant boost from its celebrity endorsement program.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.01 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +92.3%. Revenues are expected to be $20.82 million, up 193.7% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Byrna Technologies, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 300% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on BYRN going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Byrna Technologies is part of the Zacks Technology Services industry. Maplebear (CART), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.7% higher at $42.14. CART has returned 21.4% in the past month.

Maplebear's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.20. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +101%. Maplebear currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Maplebear Inc. (CART) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.