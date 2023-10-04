Byrna Technologies (BYRN) Price Target Increased by 12.86% to 10.07

The average one-year price target for Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) has been revised to 10.07 / share. This is an increase of 12.86% from the prior estimate of 8.92 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.09 to a high of 11.29 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 323.21% from the latest reported closing price of 2.38 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 76 funds or institutions reporting positions in Byrna Technologies. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 14.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BYRN is 0.09%, a decrease of 17.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.60% to 7,181K shares. The put/call ratio of BYRN is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 1,611K shares representing 7.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,373K shares, representing an increase of 14.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BYRN by 25.21% over the last quarter.

MSGGX - Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund Legacy Class holds 894K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 673K shares, representing an increase of 24.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BYRN by 16.19% over the last quarter.

FNY Investment Advisers holds 753K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 773K shares, representing a decrease of 2.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BYRN by 28.86% over the last quarter.

Wealthspire Advisors holds 543K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 548K shares, representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BYRN by 37.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 521K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Byrna Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Byrna is a technology company, specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative non-lethal personal security solutions. The Company is the manufacturer of the Byrna® HD personal security device, a state-of-the-art handheld CO2 powered launcher designed to provide a non-lethal alternative to a firearm for the consumer, private security, and law enforcement markets.

