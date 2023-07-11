News & Insights

Byrna Drops In Pre-market On Q2 Earnings , Outlook

July 11, 2023

(RTTNews) - Shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN) were trading down nearly 7 percent on Tuesday morning in the pre-market session after the company's second-quarter results fell shy of analysts' view.

In addition, following an uncertainty created by the ban on advertising of Byrna's products from all Meta platforms, the company has decided to withdraw its previously issued full-year 2023 guidance.

BYRN was trading down by 6.89 percent at $4.86 per share on the Nasdaq.

For the second-quarter, the company posted a loss of $1.116 million or $0.05 per share, narrower than a loss of $2.996 million or $0.13 per share last year.

However, on average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting the firm to post income per share of $0.01, for the quarter.

Revenue was at $11.508 million, compared with $11.619 million a year ago. Analysts, on average, had projected Byrna to post revenue of $12 million.

