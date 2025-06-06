$BYRN stock is up 21% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BYRN stock has now risen 21% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $35,063,947 of trading volume.

$BYRN Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $BYRN:

$BYRN insiders have traded $BYRN stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BYRN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRYAN GANZ (President and CEO) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,468,520

LUAN PHAM (Chief Mktg and Rev Officer) sold 33,483 shares for an estimated $1,010,905

LISA WAGER (Corporate Secretary, CGO) sold 12,500 shares for an estimated $367,293

HERBERT HUGHES sold 12,000 shares for an estimated $353,862

EMILY ROONEY purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $51,237

JOHN BRASSEUR (Chief Operating Officer) purchased 728 shares for an estimated $14,700

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BYRN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $BYRN stock to their portfolio, and 64 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $BYRN on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.