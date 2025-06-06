$BYRN stock is up 21% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BYRN stock has now risen 21% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $35,063,947 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $BYRN:
$BYRN Insider Trading Activity
$BYRN insiders have traded $BYRN stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BYRN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRYAN GANZ (President and CEO) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,468,520
- LUAN PHAM (Chief Mktg and Rev Officer) sold 33,483 shares for an estimated $1,010,905
- LISA WAGER (Corporate Secretary, CGO) sold 12,500 shares for an estimated $367,293
- HERBERT HUGHES sold 12,000 shares for an estimated $353,862
- EMILY ROONEY purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $51,237
- JOHN BRASSEUR (Chief Operating Officer) purchased 728 shares for an estimated $14,700
$BYRN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $BYRN stock to their portfolio, and 64 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INVESCO LTD. removed 697,655 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,748,510
- STATE STREET CORP added 666,379 shares (+192.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,221,822
- FMR LLC added 306,444 shares (+15.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,160,516
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 252,064 shares (+278.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,244,757
- ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC removed 251,373 shares (-56.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,233,121
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 245,734 shares (+15.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,138,160
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 242,875 shares (+1039.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,997,228
