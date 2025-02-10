$BYRN stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BYRN stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $20,071,157 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $BYRN:
$BYRN Insider Trading Activity
$BYRN insiders have traded $BYRN stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BYRN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRYAN GANZ (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $1,746,502.
- LISA WAGER (Corporate Secretary, CGO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $350,229.
- HERBERT HUGHES has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,500 shares for an estimated $198,424.
- LAURILEE KEARNES (Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 3,000 shares for an estimated $46,676 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$BYRN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of $BYRN stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC removed 645,160 shares (-36.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,948,365
- FMR LLC added 548,670 shares (+47.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $9,310,929
- INVESCO LTD. added 388,853 shares (+2468.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,598,835
- DIVISADERO STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 269,849 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,579,337
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 245,941 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,173,618
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 156,057 shares (-48.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,648,287
- MANATUCK HILL PARTNERS, LLC added 150,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,545,500
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $BYRN on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.