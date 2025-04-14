$BYRN stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BYRN stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $9,842,854 of trading volume.

$BYRN Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $BYRN:

$BYRN insiders have traded $BYRN stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BYRN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRYAN GANZ (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 70,000 shares for an estimated $1,860,838 .

. LUAN PHAM (Chief Mktg and Rev Officer) sold 33,483 shares for an estimated $1,010,905

HERBERT HUGHES has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,000 shares for an estimated $454,239 .

. LISA WAGER (Corporate Secretary, CGO) sold 12,500 shares for an estimated $367,293

LAURILEE KEARNES (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $18,600

$BYRN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of $BYRN stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

