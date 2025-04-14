$BYRN stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BYRN stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $9,842,854 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $BYRN:
$BYRN Insider Trading Activity
$BYRN insiders have traded $BYRN stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BYRN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRYAN GANZ (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 70,000 shares for an estimated $1,860,838.
- LUAN PHAM (Chief Mktg and Rev Officer) sold 33,483 shares for an estimated $1,010,905
- HERBERT HUGHES has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,000 shares for an estimated $454,239.
- LISA WAGER (Corporate Secretary, CGO) sold 12,500 shares for an estimated $367,293
- LAURILEE KEARNES (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $18,600
$BYRN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of $BYRN stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 1,638,421 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,202,909
- ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC removed 675,548 shares (-60.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,462,537
- FMR LLC added 326,883 shares (+19.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,417,499
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 322,954 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,304,304
- INVESCO LTD. added 293,049 shares (+72.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,442,741
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 242,875 shares (+1039.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,997,228
- INTRINSIC EDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 186,288 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,366,957
