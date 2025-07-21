$BYON stock is up 16% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BYON stock has now risen 16% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $70,715,957 of trading volume.

$BYON Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $BYON (you can track the company live on Quiver's $BYON stock page ):

$BYON insiders have traded $BYON stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BYON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARCUS LEMONIS (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD) purchased 19,193 shares for an estimated $96,540

$BYON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 76 institutional investors add shares of $BYON stock to their portfolio, and 106 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BYON Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BYON in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Maxim Group issued a "Buy" rating on 02/26/2025

$BYON Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BYON recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $BYON in the last 6 months, with a median target of $7.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Seth Sigman from Barclays set a target price of $5.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Jonathan Matuszewski from Jefferies set a target price of $5.0 on 04/29/2025

on 04/29/2025 Bernie McTernan from Needham set a target price of $9.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Tom Forte from Maxim Group set a target price of $16.0 on 02/26/2025

