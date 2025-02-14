byNordic Acquisition Corporation Extends Business Combination Deadline by One Month to March 12, 2025

byNordic Acquisition Corporation extends its business combination deadline by one month, now set for March 12, 2025.

byNordic Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: BYNO), a special purpose acquisition company, announced that it has deposited $40,312 into its trust account to extend the timeframe for completing a business combination by one month, now set to March 12, 2025. This marks the seventh extension allowed under an amendment to its corporate certificate, with a maximum of twelve extensions possible until August 12, 2025, or the successful closing of an initial business deal. Led by CEO Michael Hermansson, byNordic focuses on identifying high technology growth companies in Northern Europe for potential acquisitions. The company also emphasizes that its statements regarding future business combinations may involve uncertainties and are subject to various risks.

Potential Positives

The company secured an additional month to identify and complete a business combination, demonstrating its proactive approach in the acquisition process.

This marks the seventh extension of the potential twelve allowed, indicating that the company is diligent in its search for a suitable business opportunity.

The extension signifies confidence from the management and board of directors in the ongoing process of finding a promising acquisition target, helping to potentially enhance shareholder value.

Potential Negatives

The company has extended the deadline for completing a business combination for the seventh time, indicating potential challenges in finding a suitable acquisition target.

The necessity of this extension may raise concerns among investors about the company's ability to effectively execute its acquisition strategy.

This extension may signal a lack of confidence or urgency regarding the company's operations or future plans, which could negatively impact investor sentiment.

FAQ

What is byNordic Acquisition Corporation?

byNordic Acquisition Corporation is a special purpose acquisition company seeking to merge with businesses, particularly in high technology sectors in northern Europe.

Why did byNordic extend its business combination deadline?

The company extended its deadline to complete a business combination by an additional month, from February 12, 2025, to March 12, 2025.

How many extensions can byNordic apply for?

byNordic can apply for up to twelve one-month extensions under its amended Certificate of Incorporation, valid until August 12, 2025.

Who leads byNordic Acquisition Corporation?

The company is led by Chief Executive Officer Michael Hermansson.

What are forward-looking statements in the press release?

Forward-looking statements include predictions and estimates regarding the company’s future business combinations and financial outcomes, based on current management beliefs and assumptions.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

New York, NY, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- byNordic Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: BYNO) (“



BYNO



” or the “



Company



”), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that the Company has timely deposited into the Company’s trust account (the “



Trust Account



”), an aggregate of $40,312, in order to extend the period of time the Company has to complete a business combination for an additional one (1) month period, from February 12, 2025 to March 12, 2025 (the “



Extension



”). The Extension is the seventh of up to twelve (12) one-month extensions permitted under the August 8, 2024 amendment to the Company’s Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation that allows the Company’s board of directors, in its sole discretion and without another stockholder vote, to elect to extend the termination date by one additional month each time up until August 12, 2025, or the closing of the Company’s initial business combination.







About byNordic Acquisition Corporation







byNordic Acquisition Corporation, led by Chief Executive Officer Michael Hermansson, is a special purpose acquisition company formed with the purpose of entering into a business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination with a company in any sector or geography, it intends to focus its search on high technology growth companies based in the northern part of Europe.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may include, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding possible business combinations and the financing thereof, and related matters, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company’s management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and prospectus for the Company’s initial public offering filed with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.







byNordic Acquisition Corporation Contact:







Michael Hermansson





+46 707 294100





ir@bynordic.se



