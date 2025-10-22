BYND Stock Rallies as Walmart Deal Boosts Retail Comeback

Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND shares skyrocketed 146% after the company announced an expanded rollout with Walmart WMT, signaling renewed optimism for the plant-based pioneer. The move will see Beyond Meat’s popular products, including the latest six-pack version of the Beyond Burger, available in more than 2,000 Walmart stores nationwide. This represents one of BYND’s most meaningful retail gains in the recent past.



The new value pack also aims to make Beyond’s products more wallet-friendly. With grocery budgets stretched, this lower price-per-serving format could draw in shoppers who previously viewed plant-based options as too expensive. The latest Beyond Burger features improved taste, a cleaner ingredient list and avocado oil for better nutrition — all key selling points as consumers increasingly seek healthier, high-protein foods.

A Broader Push to Rebuild Retail Reach for BYND

This deal with Walmart reflects a broader shift in Beyond Meat’s strategy of regaining presence where it matters most — the grocery aisle. Over the past year, the company has faced challenges as plant-based meat sales cooled and retailers restructured shelf space. However, Beyond Meat has been steadily working to restore its footprint, focusing on strategic distribution gains and refreshed product lines to revive consumer interest.



BYND’s expanding portfolio — from its fast-growing Beyond Chicken Pieces to flavorful Beyond Steak Korean BBQ-Style — is helping it reestablish momentum with both retailers and restaurant operators. These products also highlight how the company is leaning into taste innovation and convenience.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is also experimenting with broader protein offerings, such as its upcoming Beyond Ground, a new plant-based product not just designed to mimic animal meat but to deliver clean protein and simple nutrition. Such innovations suggest that Beyond Meat is widening its appeal beyond traditional meat alternatives, positioning itself as a broader protein brand.

Looking Ahead

After several difficult quarters marked by declining sales, the new retail exposure offers a solid growth catalyst. While the plant-based category still faces headwinds, this deal with Walmart strengthens Beyond Meat’s path toward recovery by improving accessibility, affordability and consumer awareness.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

If the company can sustain this momentum through the next few quarters, Beyond Meat may finally be setting the stage for a genuine retail comeback — one that could reignite both consumer enthusiasm and long-term investor confidence. Shares of BYND are down 84.9% in the past three months compared with the industry’s decline of 8.7%.

Better-Ranked Consumer Staple Stocks to Consider

United Natural Foods UNFI engages in the distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products. It currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for United Natural’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 2.4% and 167.6%, respectively, from the prior-year reported levels. UNFI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 416.2%, on average.



PepsiCo PEP engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods. It carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. PEP delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.1%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PepsiCo’s current fiscal-year sales implies an increase of 1.6% from the prior-year reported level.

