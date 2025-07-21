$BYND stock is up 19% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BYND stock has now risen 19% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $49,849,535 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $BYND (you can track the company live on Quiver's $BYND stock page):
$BYND Insider Trading Activity
$BYND insiders have traded $BYND stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BYND stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHELSEA A GRAYSON has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 7,182 shares for an estimated $22,674.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$BYND Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $BYND stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SG AMERICAS SECURITIES, LLC added 1,164,007 shares (+5060.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,550,221
- MIRAE ASSET SECURITIES (USA) INC. added 845,872 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,579,909
- IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT (IRELAND) LTD removed 547,899 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,671,091
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 545,354 shares (-37.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,663,329
- ZWEIG-DIMENNA ASSOCIATES LLC removed 464,372 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,416,334
- VONTOBEL HOLDING LTD. added 455,963 shares (+35.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,390,687
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 427,898 shares (+10.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,305,088
$BYND Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BYND in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/08/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BYND, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BYND forecast page.
$BYND Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BYND recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BYND in the last 6 months, with a median target of $3.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Benjamin Theurer from Barclays set a target price of $2.0 on 05/08/2025
- Andrew Strelzik from BMO Capital set a target price of $5.0 on 02/27/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.