$BYND stock is up 19% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BYND stock has now risen 19% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $49,849,535 of trading volume.

$BYND Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $BYND (you can track the company live on Quiver's $BYND stock page ):

$BYND insiders have traded $BYND stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BYND stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHELSEA A GRAYSON has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 7,182 shares for an estimated $22,674.

$BYND Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $BYND stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BYND Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BYND in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/08/2025

$BYND Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BYND recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BYND in the last 6 months, with a median target of $3.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Benjamin Theurer from Barclays set a target price of $2.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Andrew Strelzik from BMO Capital set a target price of $5.0 on 02/27/2025

