BYND Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $130.55, changing hands as low as $127.02 per share. Beyond Meat Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BYND shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BYND's low point in its 52 week range is $48.18 per share, with $197.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $128.75.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.