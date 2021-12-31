Byline Bancorp's (NYSE:BY) investors will be pleased with their respectable 77% return over the last year

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. To wit, the Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) share price is 75% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 20% (not including dividends) in the same period. So that should have shareholders smiling. Looking back further, the stock price is 60% higher than it was three years ago.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year Byline Bancorp grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 117%. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 75% increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about Byline Bancorp as it was before. This could be an opportunity. The caution is also evident in the lowish P/E ratio of 11.72.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:BY Earnings Per Share Growth December 31st 2021

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Byline Bancorp, it has a TSR of 77% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Byline Bancorp rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 77% over the last year. And yes, that does include the dividend. That's better than the annualized TSR of 18% over the last three years. Given the track record of solid returns over varying time frames, it might be worth putting Byline Bancorp on your watchlist. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Byline Bancorp better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Byline Bancorp you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

Byline Bancorp is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

