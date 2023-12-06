Byline Bancorp To Buy Back Up To 1.25 Mln Shares

(RTTNews) - Byline Bancorp, Inc. (BY), parent company of Byline Bank, Wednesday approved repurchase program of up to 1.25 million shares, effective January 1, 2024.

The program which will close on December 1, 2024, intends to repurchase around 2.9% of company's outstanding shares.

The company expects to use this program as a part of its capital management strategy.

Byline's stock had closed at $21.35, down by 0.51% on Tuesday.

