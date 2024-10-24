Byline Bancorp reports Q3 EPS 69c, consensus 65c

Reports Q3 revenue $101.8M, consensus $101.08M. Roberto Herencia, Executive Chairman and CEO of Byline Bancorp (BY), commented, “Our third quarter performance reflects Byline’s continued strong momentum across the franchise as we posted strong results. We are excited about our pending First Security Bancorp, Inc. transaction, which aligns with our long-term M&A strategy. We believe this merger strengthens our position in the market by adding a high-quality franchise with a strong core deposit base. We look forward to welcoming First Security Bank and Trust customers to Byline in 2025.” Alberto J. Paracchini, President of Byline Bancorp, added, “Third quarter results were highlighted by robust earnings, strong profitability, net interest income expansion, solid deposit and fee revenue growth, and controlled non-interest expense. Importantly, we increased tangible book value and continue to maintain excellent balance sheet strength. We remain focused on executing our strategy of becoming the preeminent commercial bank in Chicago while continuing to increase the value of the franchise.”

