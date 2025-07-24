Byline Bancorp (BY) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Byline Bancorp (BY) reported $110.45 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.2%. EPS of $0.75 for the same period compares to $0.68 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $107.45 million, representing a surprise of +2.8%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.94%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.67.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Efficiency Ratio : 52.6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 53.7%.

: 52.6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 53.7%. Net Interest Margin : 4.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4.1%.

: 4.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4.1%. Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets : $9.21 billion compared to the $9.14 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $9.21 billion compared to the $9.14 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Net charge-offs of loans and leases : 0.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.4%.

: 0.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.4%. Net Interest Income : $95.97 million versus $92.54 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $95.97 million versus $92.54 million estimated by three analysts on average. Net gains on sales of loans : $5.41 million compared to the $5.06 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $5.41 million compared to the $5.06 million average estimate based on three analysts. Total Non-Interest Income : $14.48 million compared to the $15.42 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $14.48 million compared to the $15.42 million average estimate based on three analysts. Fees and service charges on deposits : $2.63 million versus $2.88 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $2.63 million versus $2.88 million estimated by two analysts on average. Wealth management and trust income : $1.07 million compared to the $1.12 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $1.07 million compared to the $1.12 million average estimate based on two analysts. ATM and interchange fees: $1.06 million versus $1.09 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how Byline Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Byline Bancorp here>>>

Shares of Byline Bancorp have returned +7.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

