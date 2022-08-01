Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.09

The board of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 23rd of August, with investors receiving $0.09 per share. The dividend yield is 1.5% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

Byline Bancorp's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive.

Having paid out dividends for only 3 years, Byline Bancorp does not have much of a history being a dividend paying company. Despite the company's shorter dividend history however, calculating for its payout ratio of 16% shows that Byline Bancorp is able to comfortably pay dividends.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 0.3%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the future payout ratio could be 16% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

NYSE:BY Historic Dividend August 1st 2022

Byline Bancorp Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The company has maintained a consistent dividend for a few years now, but we would like to see a longer track record before relying on it. The annual payment during the last 3 years was $0.12 in 2019, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.36. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 44% over that duration. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. It's not great to see that Byline Bancorp's earnings per share has fallen at approximately 5.0% per year over the past five years. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends. Earnings are predicted to grow over the next year, but we would remain cautious until a track record of earnings growth is established.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Byline Bancorp's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The company hasn't been paying a very consistent dividend over time, despite only paying out a small portion of earnings. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Byline Bancorp that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Byline Bancorp not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

