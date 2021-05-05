Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 1.0% Yield

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 10th of May will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 25th of May.

Byline Bancorp's next dividend payment will be US$0.06 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.24 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Byline Bancorp has a trailing yield of approximately 1.0% on its current stock price of $23.09. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Byline Bancorp has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 10% of its income after tax.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:BY Historic Dividend May 5th 2021

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Byline Bancorp's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 24% a year over the previous five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Given that Byline Bancorp has only been paying a dividend for a year, there's not much of a past history to draw insight from.

Final Takeaway

Is Byline Bancorp an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Byline Bancorp's earnings per share are down over the past five years, although it has the cushion of a low payout ratio, which would suggest a cut to the dividend is relatively unlikely. We think there are likely better opportunities out there.

However if you're still interested in Byline Bancorp as a potential investment, you should definitely consider some of the risks involved with Byline Bancorp. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Byline Bancorp (1 can't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.