Byline Bancorp, Inc. (BY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 21, 2020

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (BY) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 06, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that BY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.68, the dividend yield is 1.03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BY was $11.68, representing a -43.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.73 and a 43.67% increase over the 52 week low of $8.13.

BY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). BY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.11. Zacks Investment Research reports BY's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -42.9%, compared to an industry average of -18.2%.

