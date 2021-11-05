Byline Bancorp, Inc. (BY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 08, 2021

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (BY) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 200% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $26.82, the dividend yield is 1.34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BY was $26.82, representing a -1.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.16 and a 106.94% increase over the 52 week low of $12.96.

BY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). BY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.26. Zacks Investment Research reports BY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 134.76%, compared to an industry average of 29.5%.

