Byline Bancorp, Inc. (BY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 10, 2021

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (BY) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 100% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $23.2, the dividend yield is 1.03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BY was $23.2, representing a -1.99% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.67 and a 166.97% increase over the 52 week low of $8.69.

BY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). BY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.45. Zacks Investment Research reports BY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 60.95%, compared to an industry average of 24.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

