Byline Bancorp, Inc. (BY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 08, 2021

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (BY) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of BY was $17.5, representing a -13.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.33 and a 115.25% increase over the 52 week low of $8.13.

BY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). BY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.96. Zacks Investment Research reports BY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 26.43%, compared to an industry average of 9.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

