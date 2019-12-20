Dividends
BY

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (BY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 23, 2019

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (BY) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 23, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 07, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $19.55, the dividend yield is .15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BY was $19.55, representing a -5% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.58 and a 27.03% increase over the 52 week low of $15.39.

BY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). BY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.53. Zacks Investment Research reports BY's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 33.33%, compared to an industry average of 8.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BY


Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular