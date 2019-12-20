Byline Bancorp, Inc. (BY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 23, 2019

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (BY) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 23, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 07, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $19.55, the dividend yield is .15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BY was $19.55, representing a -5% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.58 and a 27.03% increase over the 52 week low of $15.39.

BY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). BY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.53. Zacks Investment Research reports BY's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 33.33%, compared to an industry average of 8.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

