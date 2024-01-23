Byline Bancorp (BY) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect Byline Bancorp (BY) to post quarterly earnings of $0.67 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates no change from the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to be $101.07 million, up 14.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Byline Bancorp metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Efficiency Ratio' stands at 52.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 55.5% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Interest Margin' should come in at 4.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.4% in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets' will likely reach $8.35 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $6.92 billion.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Non-Interest Income' will reach $14.09 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $11.46 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net gains on sales of loans' will reach $5.53 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $5.51 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Interest Income' reaching $87.00 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $76.60 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Byline Bancorp here>>>



Over the past month, Byline Bancorp shares have recorded returns of -5.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BY will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (BY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.