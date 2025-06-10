Markets
BY

Byline Bancorp Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of 4.28 Mln Shares At $24.75/shr

June 10, 2025 — 11:26 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Byline Bancorp Inc. (BY) announced the pricing of public offering of a total of 4.28 million shares of the company's common stock by the Estate of Daniel L. Goodwin and Equity Shares Investors, LLC, an affiliate of the Estate, as selling stockholders of the Company, at a public offering price of $24.75 per share.

The Secondary Offering is expected to close on June 12, 2025.

The company said it is not offering or selling any shares of its common stock in the Secondary Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of its shares of common stock in the Secondary Offering.

In addition, the company will purchase from the underwriter $10.0 million of the shares of common stock as part of the Secondary Offering, at a price per share equal to the price per share to be paid by the underwriter to the Selling Stockholders.

The company plans to execute the Share Repurchase as part of its existing share repurchase program authorized on January 1, 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.