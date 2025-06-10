Byline Bancorp Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of 4.28 Mln Shares At $24.75/shr

(RTTNews) - Byline Bancorp Inc. (BY) announced the pricing of public offering of a total of 4.28 million shares of the company's common stock by the Estate of Daniel L. Goodwin and Equity Shares Investors, LLC, an affiliate of the Estate, as selling stockholders of the Company, at a public offering price of $24.75 per share.

The Secondary Offering is expected to close on June 12, 2025.

The company said it is not offering or selling any shares of its common stock in the Secondary Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of its shares of common stock in the Secondary Offering.

In addition, the company will purchase from the underwriter $10.0 million of the shares of common stock as part of the Secondary Offering, at a price per share equal to the price per share to be paid by the underwriter to the Selling Stockholders.

The company plans to execute the Share Repurchase as part of its existing share repurchase program authorized on January 1, 2025.

