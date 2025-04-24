BYLINE BAN Earnings Results: $BY Reports Quarterly Earnings

BYLINE BAN ($BY) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.65 per share, beating estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $103,080,000, missing estimates of $103,843,570 by $-763,570.

BYLINE BAN Insider Trading Activity

BYLINE BAN insiders have traded $BY stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALBERTO J PARACCHINI (PRESIDENT) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $305,057

BROGAN PTACIN (HEAD OF COMMERCIAL BANKING) sold 8,100 shares for an estimated $248,514

JOHN BARKIDJIJA (HEAD OF CRE & SPECIALTY FIN) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,968 shares for an estimated $202,045 .

. THOMAS ABRAHAM (PRESIDENT, SBC) sold 6,658 shares for an estimated $192,137

MARY JO S. HERSETH purchased 268 shares for an estimated $7,277

WILLIAM G KISTNER has made 2 purchases buying 115 shares for an estimated $3,332 and 0 sales.

BYLINE BAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 76 institutional investors add shares of BYLINE BAN stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

