Byggmax Group AB (OM:BMAX) Price Target Increased by 15.79% to 56.10

The average one-year price target for Byggmax Group AB (OM:BMAX) has been revised to 56,10 kr / share. This is an increase of 15.79% from the prior estimate of 48,45 kr dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 55,55 kr to a high of 57,75 kr / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.66% from the latest reported closing price of 60,10 kr / share.

Byggmax Group AB Maintains 2.75% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 2.75%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Byggmax Group AB. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 21.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMAX is 0.01%, an increase of 2.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.82% to 2,275K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 880K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 317K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 288K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 272K shares , representing an increase of 5.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMAX by 20.59% over the last quarter.

DISV - Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF holds 229K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 231K shares , representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMAX by 2.54% over the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 83K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 78K shares , representing an increase of 5.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMAX by 13.07% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.