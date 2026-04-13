BYD's N8L Enters Pre-Sales With Flash Charging Capabilities

BYD Company Limited’s BYDDY Denza brand initiated pre-sales of the N8L flash-charging edition in China last week, shortly after introducing another flash-charging model earlier in the same period. The N8L carries a pre-sales price range of 350,000 yuan to 400,000 yuan, with buyers eligible for up to 18 months of complimentary flash charging during the pre-sales period.

Positioned as a large six-seater SUV, the N8L comes equipped with BYD’s latest second-generation Blade Battery. It supports a charging power of up to 1,500 kilowatts, enabling significantly faster charging times. With this system, the battery can be charged from 10% to 97% in just nine minutes, while reaching 70% from 10% takes only five minutes.

The hybrid variant features a 75.26-kWh battery pack, offering a pure electric range of up to 430 kilometers. It is powered by a 2.0T hybrid system, allowing acceleration from zero to 100 kilometers per hour in just over three seconds. The vehicle is built on the e3 intelligent vehicle control platform and integrates the DiSus-A body control system, supporting functions such as compass turn and intelligent crab walk.

The N8L further includes upgraded safety and driver assistance features, such as the God’s Eye 5.0 system and automatic emergency braking (AEB). It is Denza’s second flash charging model launched this week, following the N9, which entered pre-sales on April 7, 2026, with a price range of 450,000 yuan to 500,000 yuan.

These rapid introductions reflect BYD’s ongoing efforts to enhance its models with newer technologies. The company had unveiled its second-generation Blade Battery and flash charging system in early March, aimed at delivering a refueling-like charging experience. Denza recently opened pre-sales for the updated second-generation D9 MPV, its key model.

Byd Co., Ltd. Price and Consensus

Byd Co., Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Byd Co., Ltd. Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

BYDDY stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are RENAULT RNLSY, Magna International MGA, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, and Geely Automobile GELHY, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RNLSY’s 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 12.1% and 169.5%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2026 and 2027 have improved 30 cents and 14 cents, respectively, over the past 60 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MGA’s 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 2.3% and 19%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2026 and 2027 has improved 77 cents and 95 cents, respectively, over the past 60 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GELHY’s 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 73.6% and 28.9%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2026 has improved 15 cents in the past 90 days, while that for 2027 has risen 12 cents in the past 30 days.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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