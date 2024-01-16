News & Insights

BYD's first chartered vessel sets sail with 5,000 EVs for Europe - Xinhua

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

January 16, 2024 — 05:48 am EST

Written by Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - BYD's 1211.HK first chartered vehicle vessel has set sail from China's southern city of Shenzhen carrying more than 5,000 electric vehicles to Europe, state media Xinhua reported on Tuesday.

Chinese automakers including BYD, Chery Automobile CHERY.UL and SAIC Motor 600104.SS have been placing orders for vessels to counter rising shipping costs as they boost exports.

The new roll-on/roll-off vehicle carrier named "BYD Explorer No.1" departed on Monday for Flushing Port in the Netherlands and the German port of Bremerhaven, Xinhua said.

The vessel was built by Yantai CIMC Raffles Shipyard for Israeli shipping company Zodiac Maritime, Xinhua added.

China exported 5.2 million vehicles in 2023, estimated to have overtaken Japan as the world's largest auto exporter.

BYD exported about 243,000 cars out of its total sales of 3 million units in 2023, with Australia, Brazil and Israel among its biggest overseas markets, data from China Passenger Car Association showed.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan, Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)

((Zoey.Zhang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.