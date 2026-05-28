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BYD Unveils 4-Nanometer Self-Driving Chip Amid China EV Competition

May 28, 2026 — 06:28 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - BYD Company Limited (BYDDY) has just launched a new wave of tech innovations, including what it claims is China's first automotive-grade 4-nanometer chip designed for self-driving cars. This move comes as the company looks to solidify its place in the fiercely competitive electric vehicle market.

The new chip, named Xuanji A3, was introduced by CEO Wang Chuanfu at the company's headquarters in Shenzhen. It's aimed at enhancing advanced driver-assistance systems with better energy efficiency.

BYD highlights that this chip consumes 20 percent less power than similar semiconductors and will be key to its new centralized computing platform that merges cockpit controls, driver assistance, and electric propulsion features.

With this semiconductor development, BYD is closing in on Huawei Technologies, which has been making 7-nanometer chips and is set to roll out 1.4-nanometer tech by 2031. As competition heats up in China's EV landscape, BYD is looking to set itself apart from local competitors like Xpeng and Xiaomi.

Additionally, BYD plans to extend its semi-automated "God's Eye" driver-assistance system to all vehicle models in China, even the budget-friendly Seagull hatchback. This upgraded system, featuring LiDAR sensors, will be available as an add-on costing 12,000 yuan (about $1,670).

The company anticipates that China will establish regulations for wider self-driving vehicle use as soon as 2027. Currently, BYD has over 3.15 million vehicles on the road equipped with advanced driver-assistance technologies, racking up around 200 million kilometers of driving data every day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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