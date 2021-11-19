BYD to boost automobile unit's capital by $1.7 bln

HONG KONG, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle company BYD Co 1211.HK will increase the capital at its automobile unit by $1.7 billion to step up its investment in the new energy car business, it said in an exchange filing on Friday.

The capital increase, to $3.75 billion from $2.05 billion, will boost the automobile unit's operation and production capabilities, as well as enhance its research ability, BYD said in the filing posted on the Shenzhen stock exchange.

