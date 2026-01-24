Markets

BYD Targets 1.3 Mln Overseas Vehicle Sales In 2026 : Reports

January 24, 2026 — 10:27 am EST

(RTTNews) - BYD aims to achieve 1.3 million overseas vehicle sales in 2026, which would represent around 24% growth compared to the previous year. This target was highlighted in several media reports quoting Li Yunfei, the company's general manager of branding and public relations, underscoring the Chinese new energy vehicle giant's ambitious expansion plans in global markets.

Earlier this month, BYD Company reported total production of 419,804 vehicles in December 2025, down from 466,441 units in December 2024. The company produced 5,251 commercial vehicles in December 2025, compared to 5,722 units a year earlier.

