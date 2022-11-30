BYD set to be China's top-selling car brand for Nov, Tesla gains -data

SHANGHAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - BYD 1211.HK was the top-selling car brand in China in the first four weeks of November, brokerage data showed, outperforming the Volkswagen brand in a reversal that highlights the pressure on legacy brands in the world's largest auto market.

Tesla's TSLA.O retail sales in China also nearly doubled in November, from a year earlier, after the U.S. automaker cut prices and offered incentives on its Model 3 and Model Y, the data from China Merchants Bank International (CMBI) showed.

Retail sales for BYD totaled 152,863 vehicles from Nov. 1 to Nov. 27, logging a nearly 83% increase in average daily sales compared to the same period a year earlier, according to the data.

BYD's tally was higher than Volkswagen's retail sales of 143,602 retail sales and Toyota Motor Corp's 7203.T 115,272, which were 0.3% and 0.5% lower, respectively, on the year.

Overall retail sales of cars produced in China fell 7% year-on-year in terms of average daily sales in the first four weeks of November, compared to the 2% decline in the first three weeks of October, according to CMBI data.

Stellantis STLA.MI said in October that its Jeep joint venture in China would file for bankruptcy, the first JV failure by a foreign brand in the EV era.

Other established brands, including Volkswagen, General Motors GM.N, Ford F.N and Hyundai 005380.KS, have seen plant usage in China fall by between 30 percentage points and over 50 percentage points in the past five years.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan, Brenda Gohṅ; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Zoey.Zhang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.